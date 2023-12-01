AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Augusta Chorale of Georgia is presenting a Christmas concert next weekend.

The mission of the ACG is to celebrate the beauty of song by presenting diverse and challenging choral music which inspires our members and audiences.

They love to share their musical performances in schools, churches, hospitals, museums… and of course, concert performances!

Dr. Phyllis Anderson is the Artistic Director of the Augusta Chorale of Georgia. She talks with Jennie in the video clip above about their upcoming Christmas concert.

You can catch the performance Sunday, December 10th at 4:00 p.m. at the Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel of Paine College.