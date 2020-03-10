Jennie: Annual jazz concert moves to Augusta, benefits local Red Cross and Sacred Heart

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The 9th annual Evening of New York Jazz is coming to Augusta for one night only, March 15, to benefit The American Red Cross Augusta Area and Sacred Heart Cultural Center.

Long-time Aiken resident and New York jazz singer Gerry Eisenberg, who founded the event, decided to bring an Evening of New York Jazz to Augusta to expand the fan base and provide a unique experience to more people in the Augusta River Region.

“It occurred to be that this was something that I could do to create this platform, this event, to help charitable organizations, and we’ve done shows for United Way, the Cumbee Center for Abused Persons, Leukemia Lymphoma Foundation, The Saratoga War Horse Veteran’s Charity, just to name a few.”

Proceeds from this year’s concert will benefit The American Red Cross Augusta Area and Sacred Heart Cultural Center.

Susan Landreth Everitt is the executive director of the American Red Cross, serving the Augusta area.

“When Gerry came and presented this idea that she wanted us to be a benefactor of her generosity, of course we were so honored, and we did say we have this little thing called Boot Scoot Boogie coming first, so we’re gonna do that, wrap it up, and then we’re quickly turn around to this marvelous new event that we are so incredibly excited to be a part of! It’s a great fun night, and it’s for a great cause. We’re so grateful for Gerry and her generosity to us and because it is going to the Red Cross and Sacred Heart, it is a tax deductible, so it’s a win-win-win for everybody.”

In addition to Eisenberg, musicians performing include Donald Vega (piano), Luke Selleck (bass), and Pete Van Nostrand (drums).

You will swing, sway and sing to beloved jazz standards Sunday, March 15 at 7pm in the beautiful Sacred Heart Cultural Center, 1301 Greene St., Augusta.

Tables and tickets can be purchased here. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres and wine and beer and are tax deductible.

Born to two musician parents, Gerry grew up listening to George Gershwin and Cole Porter. She then fell in love with opera, eventually becoming a soprano, and singing leading roles in America and Europe. And now Gerry’s come full circle returning to the wealth of America’s classical music and truly original musical art form, jazz.

“