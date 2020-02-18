JENNIE: Aiken Women’s Heart Board

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Aiken Women’s Heart Board winter benefit is coming up at the end of February.

In the past 50 years or so, the board has raised more than 2.3 million dollars for the American Heart Association.

Donna Jones, president of the AWHB, and vice-president, Melanie Wofford, are with me today!

And for Melanie the cause is very personal.

“Yes, it was ten years ago this month that my youngest daughter’s very best friend died of congenital heart defect. She was only 13 years old. It had such a huge impact on my daughter and it was about the time that I started getting involved with the heart board. So, it was just a perfect fit and a real passion.”

Donna says to get your tickets now, because this year’s show is on track to be a sell-out!

“This year’s show is called The Knights of the Heart Table and it takes place in Brookshire in the 1500s. So, all the characters are in costume from the 1500s and medieval is right there at the end of the crusades. So, it’s a comedy, it’s a musical, it’s fun everybody’s gonna love it!”

All proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.

Ticket Information:

Wednesday, 2/26 @ 7:30pm- Call Karen Wyont/803.649.7650

Thursday, 2/27 @ 7:30pm- Call Janet Wertz/803.507.1935

Friday, 2/28 @ 7:30pm- Call Frankie Lambright/803.648.8720

Saturday, 2/29 @ 2:00pm- Call Becky Scoggins/803.643.1071

Saturday, 2/29 @ 7:30pm- Call Diane Brace/803.643.9599

Sunday, 3/1 @ 3:00pm- Call Linda Calhoun/706.691.3488