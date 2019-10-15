Jennie: A Holiday Extravaganza coming to Kroc Center November 2nd

AUGUSTA, Ga.– A holiday extravaganza to get you in the Christmas spirit is coming to the Kroc Center for one night only.

Zee Zee Wright Beverage is an author, producer, and director. Her new play, “A Holiday Extravaganza,” is set for 7pm on Saturday, November 2nd at the Kroc Center.

“We love giving back! Our company always give back proceeds to different organizations. This time, we’re going to give half of the proceeds to the Angel Tree program and the other half is going to the Kroc Center’s basketball camp program. All of it’s going toward the children, because we want to inspire the children in our community.”

A Holiday Extravaganza is based on three Christmas stories … with a twist.

“I love just giving a little mystery, that definitely captures everyone’s attention. One of the plays is, of course, by Mr. Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol” everybody is familiar with that with a little twist, I made the character Ebeneezer, Ebeneeza.”

You can see A Holiday Extravaganza Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 7 pm. Ticket prices are $15 for the show only, $40 for the VIP dinner and show.

Buy tickets on Eventbrite and picturesof life.net. You can also purchase tickets at the door.

I