Jennie: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder opens at Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre Oct. 4th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A new show is opening this weekend at Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre. Love and murder cross paths in the hit musical, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, which was the most nominated show of the 2014 season.

The show had 10 Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical. A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder is filled with unforgettable music and nonstop laughs that will delight audiences, and it’s directed by our good friend, Steve Walpert.

“It’s set in Britain in 1909, and it’s about Monty Navarro. He’s a penniless clerk. His mother has just passed away. He’s sad and down-and-out, and then all of sudden he gets a visit from an old friend of his mother’s, and he finds out for the first time that he is ninth in line to the succession of the earldom. His mother was cast aside when she married a commoner. And there seems to be only one way for him to accelerate his ascension to the earldom, and that is by eliminating all the characters between him and his ultimate goal. And all those characters are played by Brandon Bruni, men and women. He has all these quick changes. He’ll be Lady Salome and he’ll walk off stage and walk back on as Asquith D’Ysquith, Sr, a banker. But he does this in like 30 seconds. We have some great quick-change costumes a lot of whom were made by Ooollee, Costumes by Ooollee downtown. And it’s just a fascinating and funny, funny show.”

Jamie Sidener is the music teacher at Stevens Creek Elementary School. This is her first performance at Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre.

“It’s been great! I wasn’t going to audition. I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t have time for this.’ But at Mickey Lubeck’s suggestion, I showed up for audition and I thought ‘Oh, I’ll be woman number three.’ Really, I thought I thought I’d be in ensemble, you know? I was all ready for that, and then I get the call back for the leading lady. So it’s been fun to go back. It’s been a while since I have done a lot of stage work, so it’s been great to be back on stage and to find that love that I have for it.”