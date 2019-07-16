Jennie: 17-year-old Isabelle Schwartz awarded prestigious HerLead fellowship in NYC

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— Isabelle Schwartz is a rising senior at Davidson Magnet School.



She was just 14 when she read a book that would shape the course of her young life: Sold, by Patricia McCormick.



It stirred such an interest in Isabelle that she began independently researching and raising awareness about human trafficking.



Isabelle was nominated for, and won the Giving Your Best award from WJBF NewsChannel 6 and she has been invited to make presentations from the local level to state-wide and regional conferences.



Most recently, she was selected for an all-expense paid fellowship to the HerLead Conference in New York City. Fewer than 4% of applicants are selected for this opportunity: more than 6,000 girls competed for only 30 spots.

Isabelle had fantastic mentoring and networking opportunities with women leaders from around the world during the conference. She is now eligible for a renewable grant to fund her particular project, which is an initiative to add sex trafficking curriculum to public education in middle and high schools.