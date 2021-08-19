Jenkins County Schools closed until September 8th

MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF) – In an attempt to keep staff and students safe during a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community, Jenkins County School System will restructure their schedule for several weeks in hopes of returning to regular school schedules in October.

All schools will be closed to students from August 23rd-September 8th. Teachers and staff will return on September 7th.

Modified schedules for students will begin Thursday, September 9th. Monday and Tuesday, students with the last names A-K will attend school. Wednesday, no students will return, this will be a teacher work day. Thursday and Friday students with the las names L-Z will attend school. Students and teachers will follow this schedule through October 1st.

October 4th-8th is fall break. The plan is for everyone to be back in school face-to-face on Monday, October 11th.