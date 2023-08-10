JENKINS COUNTY (WJBF) – Health leaders in Jenkins County say a small town like Millen doesn’t have a lot of resources for people needing physical therapy, so they’ve built a clinic to help.

The Jenkins County Medical Center is expanding its facility, giving more care to patients.

“Jenkins county for the longest time we’ve had a small physical therapy department we haven’t had some of the equipment that bigger towns have in their in their gym and their physical therapy department so this is just a great asset to the community” said Anette Head, Physical Therapist.

On Thursday the community gathered for a special ribbon cutting celebrating the new outpatient therapy clinic for Jenkins County Medical Center.

The expansion began in June and they’re hoping to serve patients in Jenkins County and surrounding areas.

“We wanted to bring specialty physicians into town so part of the building is dedicated to four patient exams rooms for medical practice so now we have pain management orthopedic and cardiology services coming to Millen to serve the public” said Antoine Poythress, CEO.

The clinic offers high tech equipment for patients ‘ needs, they’ve also added a brand new physical therapy machine.

“this multi-gym and it’s great we can have four patients at one time going in this doing shoulders legs knees back” said Anette Head, Physical Therapist.

The CEO of the Jenkins County Medical Center says their goal is to treat patients in Millen that can’t get treatment anywhere else.

“so it cuts down on transportation cuts down on anxiety going to a big city and it allows them more ready access to those highly specialized physicians” said Poythress.

They also say they are looking forward to growing the facility even more in the future.