JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Neighbors in one Jenkins County area told NewsChannel 6 a mobile home burned for what seemed like an hour before firefighters responded.

It happened Sunday around 5:30 a.m. in the southern part of the county.

The incident sent neighbors to their phones to call 911 after seeing flames. And like many people reacting in fear, they said it took a long time for help to arrive.

“I heard something popping and I went to the door. I thought it was my daughter coming home. I went to the window and I saw the fire blazed up,” neighbor Geraldine Brady recalled. “So, I went to the back door and I started hollering, calling everybody. Hey! Hey! Hey! It’s a fire. It’s a fire over next door.”

Brady said she screamed for help Sunday morning when her neighbor’s mobile home caught fire. Next, she dialed those all too familiar emergency numbers, 911.

“That the house was on fire and that a vehicle was on fire and also stated that it was bullets and stuff shooting out of the windows,” said family friend Lorente Jackson about the call he received.

He said he got a call from his friend saying her home was on fire and her son was inside. But he and other neighbors said the response time seemed to take forever.

“I just felt like it was an hour, maybe,” Jackson shared.

Brady added, “It was about, about an hour.”

NewsChannel 6 obtained audio copies of the dispatch play-by-play from Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office that day. Sheriff Robert Oglesby said the dispatcher took several 911 calls at 5:35 a.m. about the same fire on Williams Road.

“There’s a fire at 4681 Williams Road. 4681. It’s going to be a residential fire,” the dispatcher said.

Two minutes later at 5:38 a.m., a page went out about the fire to a group, which includes fire departments in Millen and south Jenkins County. EMS was called too. Within 10 minutes, the Millen Fire Department Chief responded he was en route. And 14 minutes later at 5:49 a.m., the first engine was en route too.

The first engine on the scene arrived at 5:59 a.m. from South Jenkins Volunteer Fire Department, taking a total of 24 minutes from the first emergency call.

“I guess because how we just seen the house just burning down, it made me feel like they were supposed to be here now even though they need to get suited up and respond,” Jackson said.

He added the son in the home was airlifted to a hospital in Augusta with burns covering six percent of his body.

“Life is precious,” he shared. “You can get a car back and money and a house, but life you can’t get back.”

We still don’t know the official cause of the fire. But the home appears to be a loss.

Jackson set up a Go Fund Me page to help the family during this loss.

