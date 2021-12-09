Students asked not to bring backpacks to Jefferson County High School following threat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- Several families are homeless after a devastating fire at Azalea Park Apartments. Augusta Fire and EMA responded to the call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, flames were burning through the roof.

“I looked out the window and saw a building on fire," Jimmie Ashford said. "I was concerned because I knew a lot of people were going to be displaced."