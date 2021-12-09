Students asked not to bring backpacks to Jefferson County High School following threat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Jefferson County High School students are being asked not to bring backpacks to school until further notice after a threat was made. Students are being asked to bring Chromebooks instead.
Jefferson County High School Principal Dr. John McAfee made the following statement:
Near the end of the school day on Thursday, December 9, 2021 a student reported to a teacher that a threatening comment was written inside a bathroom stall. The teacher immediately reported the information to school administration and an investigation, which included the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, is being conducted. At this time, there is no credible threat to Jefferson County High School in reference to this incident. On Friday, December 10, 2021 there will be an increased security presence at Jefferson County High School along with other precautionary measures. Until further notice, We are asking that students not bring a backpack or bag of any kind to school. If a bag is brought to school it is subject to a search at any time. Students should bring their chromebook. The safety of all students, staff, and visitors of Jefferson County High School is our top priority. We appreciate your support and cooperation.