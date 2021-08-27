Jefferson County Schools offer $500 vaccine incentive to teachers, employees

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Teachers and employees at Jefferson County schools will get $500 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The incentive amount comes from the $50 a day pay for a substitute and most time a teacher is out to quarantine for 10 days.

“Yes, the incentive is $500,” says Superintendent Dr. Molly Howard. “We did not just pick it out of the sky. We pay our substitute drivers and teachers about $50 a day (it is a little over that) and if a teacher is out for 10 days with the virus or from being a close contact it will cost learning loss as well as over $500 for bringing in a substitute.”

The funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan.

“We believe that this investment in a vaccination incentive is an investment in the health, stability, and steadfastness in the educational experience of our students and community. We are using the ARP funds that we received to fund this incentive.”