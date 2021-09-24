Free dental, vision and medical pop-up clinic at Jefferson County High School this weekend

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Non-profit Remote Area Medical will be hold a free pop-up clinic Saturday and Sunday, September 25th and 26th, in Louisville, GA, providing dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals.

Care will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. All services are free, and no identification is required.

The two-day clinic will be held at Jefferson County High School, 1157 Warrior Trail, in Louisville. Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m.

The parking lot at Jefferson County High School, according to Remote Area Medical, is expected to be opened at 12:01 a.m. Saturday for early arrivals and remain open throughout the day. There will be staff on-hand. Bathrooms for early arrivals will be available, but patients are ask to bring their own food, water, medicines, and clothing if they are planning to wait in line.

Depending on the number of patients, those seeking care may be asked to choose between either the free dental or vision services. Those hoping to receive dental care are asked to arrive as early as possible.

Free medical services will be offered to every patient in attendance.

Doors will open, again, at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Closing times Saturday and Saturday depend on whether the site’s daily capacity has been reached.

COVID-19 screenings will be provided for all attendees.