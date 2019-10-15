Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
SEC Football
College Sports
The Big Game
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Putting Children First
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Border Report Tour
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Veterans Voices
Wild Encounters
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
Jefferson County
Jennie: Meet Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, Mary Wilhelmina Hodges
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Former Kroc Center employee arrested for theft
Safety solutions at Petticoat Junction to be discussed
Jennie: 2019 Ornament of Hope raises funds for Easterseals
Jennie: Meet Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, Mary Wilhelmina Hodges
IYN | Street Performers: keeping the audience fired up
Hidden in Plain Sight: Local man brings awareness to breast cancer in unconventional way
Jennie: Jasmine Ryans and Soul(tre) natural products
Two South Carolina Mills to be “idled” by Georgia-Pacific
Author Karen White in Augusta Oct. 28
Former Kroc Center employee arrested for theft
9-year-old arraigned on murder, arson charges in deaths of 5
Police: SC Mother arrested after infant tests positive for meth
Man arrested for killing neighbor’s dog
Richmond County murder investigation
Cell phone video shows Augusta woman arrested in front of kids
Largo couple held boy, 12, at knifepoint, stole his bike, deputies say
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange loses bid to delay hearing
Police: Alabama man sought in slayings could be in Georgia
Nicki Manaj is married?
Google Maps will tell you where police are hiding
Accident at Augusta Regional Airport
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home
Ga man survives after his car is impaled front to back by logs
9-year-old arraigned on murder, arson charges in deaths of 5
Haunted car wash in Ohio
Photo of exhausted nurse goes viral: ‘Can we just give it up for nurses for a minute?’
How your lifestyle impacts your likelihood of developing cancer
Georgia Southern football player dead
Rams snap skid by beating Falcons 37-10 as Ryan hurts ankle
Swift runs for 2 TDs as No. 10 Georgia tops Kentucky 21-0
Football Friday Night: Week 9
T-Breds sweep Airport, finishes perfect in region play
Tiger Woods to release tell-all book
Media taps Gamecocks for top of SEC women’s basketball
USC Aiken Pacers power past Paine College, 3-0
High-powered Jags offense too much for Royals