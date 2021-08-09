Jefferson County Middle School mandates masks for students

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth-graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – As Jefferson County sees an influx in COVID-19 cases throughout the county, Jefferson County Middle School is mandating masks for all students.

The mask mandate begins tomorrow, August 9th. All students inside the building will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Jefferson County has 50 cases of active Covid-19 as of Monday, August 8th at 5:30 pm. This is a jump in cases as Friday there were only 36 active cases.

