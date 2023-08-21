JEFFERSON Co. (WJBF) – An overnight drive-by shooting in Jefferson County leaves five people injured.

It happened around 8 Sunday night on Hardy Street in Louisville. Neighbors say they heard someone firing shots just before going to bed.

“I mean I heard, like, 30 or 40 shots, you know,” Tenika, who lives in the neighborhood. “I dived on the floor.”

Tenika tells us the shots sounded like firecrackers going off outside her door.

She says she got up to look out the window as soon as the shots stopped.

“A lot of commotion,” said Tenika. “Everybody was loud. Everybody was running around, trying to gather children and…getting out of the way.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office and Gold Cross arrived at the scene on Handy Street, where five people were injured.

Tenika says it took them about 10 minutes to arrive.

“I was just glad they got here on time,” she said. “Because it could’ve been worse.”

All of the victims are being treated at the hospital for their injuries but are expected to survive.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI are still searching for the suspect.

Tenika says her neighborhood is usually peaceful.

“This is like, this is the first time this happened right here, you know what I’m saying,” she said. “So, pretty much, this is, like, a real common area, you know, where…not too much bad things happen right here. I mean, like, this is the first time this ever happened. So, it did scare me. I’m just glad everything is alright. I’m glad it wasn’t me or none of mine.”

Investigators tell us the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. Anyone who has information is asked to call the JCSO at 478-625-4014 or the GBI at 706-595-2575.