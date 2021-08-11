Jefferson County community to hold prayer vigil for Quandarius Wilburn

WADLEY, Ga. (WJBF) – Thursday night the Jefferson County community will come together to remember Quandarius Wilburn.

Wilburn will be honored with a vigil tomorrow night. He collapsed Sunday during pre-season conditioning at Virginia Union University in Richmond and later died at the hospital.

Wilburn is from Wadley and played football at Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Ga. He was just 19-years-old when he died.

The vigil will be at the football field at 209 W. College Avenue in Wadley at 6:30 PM .