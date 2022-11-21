Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Friday they were told to leave the James Brown Arena, and many of those planning to see a concert Friday night we back at the box office today.

‘They say I’ll be getting a refund in 7 to 10 days,” said Linda, who did not want to give her last name.

The James Brown Arena making refunds because it cancelled Friday’s concert due to the death of an employee following a gas leak.

The coroner Identifying the victim as 66-year-old Rex Broadwater, those attending the show, say they could see something was wrong.

“I could see the smoke when we came in you could see it didn’t know what it was there wasn’t a lot of smoke enough to know there was something going on,” said Rufus Gates.

The Coliseum Authority is not commenting on what happened, that has Augusta city leaders also waiting on answers.

“The Coliseum Authority I’m sure is going it due diligence to look through these things there’s an autopsy that’s taken place I’m sure that’s at the forefront of what was the cause of the gentleman’s death,” said Augusta Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Ticket buyers were getting refunds, but would they be comfortable coming back to the JBA in the future.

“I wouldn’t be comfortable I wouldn’t just because of the gas leak maybe another one we don’t know,” said Shannon Murphy.

“I told my wife we’ve got to find another venue not going back to this arena I just don’t have confidence in the facility and what the facility can support and being a safety issue like that no,” said Gates.

The next scheduled show at the Arena is December 14 and as of now that show will go on in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.