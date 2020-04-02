Jazz musician Ellis Marsalis dies from virus

(CNN) – The coronavirus has reportedly claimed the life of a legendary Louisiana jazz musician.

The Mayor of New Orleans confirmed the death of Ellis Marsalis Junior Wednesday.

She did not report the cause of his death, but one of his sons told the New York Times he died from COVID-19.

Marsalis was a jazz pianist who was well known by fans and musicians all around the world, but especially in New Orleans.

Ne nurtured and inspired countless talented acts over the years including famous singer and actor Harry Connick Jr.

Four of Marsalis’ 6 sons followed in his footsteps… also becoming internationally renown musicians.

Ellis Marsalis Junior was 85-years-old.

