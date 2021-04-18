Javon Johnson talks “Tyler Perry’s The Oval”, other projects with Shawn Cabbagestalk

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Having just returned for season 2 in mid-February, and already being picked up for a third season, renowned actor, playwright, and producer Javon Johnson is back as ‘Richard Hallsen’ in Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” airing on BET.

Johnson joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss the explosive new season of his hit show, his passion project, the recent opening of his conservatory center called Bear Fruit Conservatory which had its grand opening in January 2021.