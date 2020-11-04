Jared Williams ‘confident lead will hold’ in extremely close DA race

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Election results remain extremely close in Augusta’s hotly contested District Attorney race.

But one candidate is claiming victory.

There are still hundreds of votes out, but as of now, results show Jared Williams has more than a thousand votes unseating incumbent Natalie Paine for the DA’s seat.

It was a close battle, but Williams told us he is confident.

“From what we’ve heard from the Election officials, there are less than 1700 votes to count, so we’re confident that our lead will hold,” Williams said.

With 1682 votes, it’s apparent Jared Williams defeated incumbent Natalie Paine. We reached out to the Board of Elections offices in Richmond, Burke and Columbia Counties. While Richmond County is all done counting, Burke still has 800 mail-in ballots being counted and Columbia County still needs to count a few hundred provisional and military ballots.

Williams said he’s ready for what’s next.

He said, “We’re going to immediately get to work creating an office that respects, reflects and protects this entire community.”

NewsChannel 6 reached out to Natalie Paine to see whether she’s conceding, but did not hear back at the time of this report. Williams said he has not heard from his opponent either when we interviewed him.

Paine posted the following statement to Facebook Wednesday:

“For the past 12 years, I have been honored to serve the citizens of Burke, Richmond and Columbia counties. I am proud of what we accomplished and believe our efforts keep local families – and our community as a whole – safe. During my campaign, so many people donated their time and money into supporting me and I am so thankful for each and every one of you. Law enforcement from across the circuit and beyond, victims and their friends and family members and people I had never personally met came forward to speak of a way that my office impacted their lives and I was both humbled and reminded of why my office is so vital to our community. I want all of you to know that you gave me so much strength and you are truly the reason that I have loved my job so much. My office is not just me, it is comprised of 62 people that have also dedicated their lives to serving everyone in our circuit. They deserve so much more credit than they have been given. They are some of the best people I know and I am so proud of all that they have done and will continue to do. The District Attorney’s job is a tough one. I hope that we will come together to help Jared Williams as he begins his tenure as District Attorney. I wish him nothing but success and remain committed to our circuit throughout this transition. Being the District Attorney was never a job for me. It was a calling. I will hand the reigns over knowing that I answered that call with all my heart and soul. I’ve loved every second of it. Thank you all. Facebook: Natalie Paine

But the 32-year-old said he’s making history, including being possibly one of the youngest elected to the office.

“My grandma lives in this community. She’s 90 years old. When she was my age, she wasn’t allowed to vote. She was denied the right to vote,” Williams said. “And now, she not only got to vote for her grandson, but her grandson is the first African American District Attorney.”

We talked with Williams about if he’s prepared for the major cases expected to go to trial next year.

“We’re going to create an office that has specialized divisions. Specialized for violent crimes, sex crimes, narco-trafficking and home invasions. By doing that we’re going to have resident experts who combat those crimes who scare us most,” he explained.

A lot of the ballots still being counted are expected to be done in the DA’s race in the next few days and we will continue to follow it.