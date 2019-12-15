James ‘Radio’ Kennedy passes away, family says

James Robert “Radio” Kennedy hugs T.L. Hanna teacher Vinnie Dill after he arrived at a screening of the movie “Radio,” based on his lief, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2003, in Anderson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WFLA) — James “Radio” Kennedy, a prominent figure of a South Carolina high school football program, has passed away, according to a news outlet in the area.

WYFF News 4 said Kennedy’s niece and caregiver Jackie Kennedy said Radio, 75, was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon. He passed away early Sunday morning.

Radio has been associated with the T.L. Hanna High School football program for decades, according to WYFF, after showing up on the field as a teenager in the mid-1960s.

Just as the movie “Radio” (2003) portrays, Radio got his nickname by always walking around with a transistor radio up to his ear. He became enthralled by the high school football team and was taken in and treated like football family.

The story of Radio’s friendship with the former T.L. Hanna football coach Harold Jones in the 1960s was the subject of the beloved movie.

Radio was inducted into the T.L. Hanna Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016, WYFF says.

