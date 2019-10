AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Believe it or not Thanksgiving is a little over a month away and the James Brown Foundation is gearing up for it’s annual turkey giveaway.

Registration will take place several Saturdays in November: November, 2nd, 9th, and 16th at May Park in Augusta.

Applicants must bring a valid ID and proof of residence with either a utility or electricity bill.

For more information you can call (803) 640-2090.