James Brown turkey give away underway

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Today is the 30th annual James Brown Turkey Giveaway.

It’s a tradition started by the Godfather of Soul in 1991 to give back to Augusta. It has been carried on by his children since his death in 2006.

The event provides free turkeys to hundreds of families in need who registered in advance.

James Brown’s daughter, Deanna Brown Thomas said her father grew up very poor and that for him, it was never about publicity.

“He realized… he remembered what it was to be that way. To live that way. no food, whether it was Thanksgiving or not. No toys during Christmas. No Christmas tree. Those kind of normal things that we see now, that we do, he didn’t have that. He didn’t live that life. So he never forgot where he came from,” she said.

Food insecurity is a continually rising problem in the CSRA and many families wouldn’t have a turkey for Thanksgiving without this event and others like it.

Thomas told NewsChannel 6 that when her father died there was no question that they should carry on both the turkey and the toy giveaway.

“Well there is definitely a need and I didn’t learn that until after my father had passed. Because I was just coming to an event that Dad was having. But after he passed, I learned a lot because of what I learned from him,” said Thomas.

This year the turkey giveaway is a drive through event at the James Brown Arena from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. You must have pre registered by November 6th to get a turkey today.