James Brown Family Foundation & GHFB join together for Thanksgiving distribution

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Golden Harvest Food Bank and the James Brown Family Foundation have combined resources to expand the foundation’s annual Turkey Giveaway this year.

In addition to family-sized turkeys, pre-registered participants will receive boxes of food complete with ingredients to round out their Thanksgiving meal.

The partnership is built on the organizations’ mutual goal of providing families facing food insecurity with the opportunity to have a nutritious holiday meal.

This year’s Turkey Giveaway will start Monday, November 23rd at 9:00 a.m. at the James Brown Arena Parking Lot located at 601 7th St.

Registration is now closed.