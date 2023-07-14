AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- The legacy of James Brown lives on through an annual concert. Students at the academy that bears his name took the stage.

“We’ve been doing this for 12 years and it is because of the grace of God he has brought us some wonderful students some wonderful families to work with and some beautiful people to teach” said Deanna Brown Thomas, president.

A huge crowd showed its support Friday as students from the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils graced the stage for the 12th annual JAMP concert.

Deanna Brown Thomas, James Brown’s daughter and president of the program says the students have been preparing for the concert for six months.

“these kids they learn more than one instrument if they want to most of them do. And we have a strict regiment that we deal with everyday it includes health it includes learning about the history James Brown” said Brown Thomas.

Middle and high school students go through the program to not only learn about music and so much more.

“well I’ve been in the program for about 2018 five years I’ve learned a lot I learn that there’s a lot of life lessons involved in the group and I’ve learned that there’s a lot of tough stuff in the world and they help me get prepared for it” said Deandre Lakes, JAMP student.

Lakes says she gets a lot of motivation from the program that encourages them to love music.

“mainly playing the drums but my band teacher Mr. sap inspired me to do more things outside of jamp so I’m very grateful for that” said Lakes.

The students also traveled throughout different states and learned about music to help them prepare for the performance.