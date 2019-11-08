Jacksonville Police say mother of missing 5-year-old girl is no longer cooperating

JACKSONVILLE, Fl (ABC News) – After a two-day search involving hundreds of people, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says that the mother of Taylor Rose Williams has stopped cooperating with them.

Police are specifically asking anyone who has seen Taylor and Brianna Williams together in Jacksonville within the last six months to reach out to police.

Reports from neighbors and a couple who helped Taylor Williams’ family move say they “never saw a child.”

Police said that most of Taylor Williams’ extended family lives in Alabama, and JSO confirmed they are working with investigators in that state.

Taylor Williams was enrolled in daycare at some point, police say, and it’s unclear at this time when she stopped attending.

Taylor Williams was last seen in her home Wednesday morning wearing a purple shirt, pink pajama pants and no shoes.

Her mother, Brianna Williams, told police she woke up to find her back door open and when she went to check on Taylor Williams, her daughter was nowhere to be found.