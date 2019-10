NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A big weekend event kicks off tonight in North Augusta.

The annual Jack-o-Lantern Jubilee is held downtown on Georgia Avenue.

This is the 35th year for the event and it keeps getting bigger.

Some big name music acts headline the event.

Tonight, Thompson Square and Mark Chesnutt hit the stage.

Tomorrow, Whiskey Run and Spin Doctors headline the event.