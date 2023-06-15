CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WJBF) – J. Strom Thurmund Dam and Lake in Clarks Hill got its spillway gates tested Wednesday morning.

“This is our emergency spillway, so we only operate it during flood conditions,” said Scott Hyatt, the Operations Project Manager for J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake.

This is something the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been doing since the dam was constructed about 60 years ago.

“Flood conditions have only happened six times in the sixty year history of this dam so they are few and far between,” Hyatt said.

It’s a way for them to be prepared if they need to let out excess water out of the 23 gates in the event of a flood, and to test for any mechanical issues.

They open each gate in 3-5 minute intervals.

“We open them two feet so once we have all twenty-three gates open, we’ll be letting out about fifty thousand cubic feet per second of water, which is just below four hundred thousand gallons per second,” Hyatt said.

People who came out to watch tell us that it’s something everyone should see at least once.

“We came earlier this year for just educational purposes, just for them to see how the dam looked and what it did,” said Ashley Watkins. “And so when we saw that it was gonna be tested today, we just brought them back to see how it worked.”

“We heard about this and we got up about seven o’clock this morning, and this is my first dam release,” Donna Murray said. “So we come down here, we’re real excited, we’ve never seen one before and it’s really cool.”

Hyatt said this is something they would like to do annually depending on water levels and other maintenance priorities, and are planning on doing it next year.