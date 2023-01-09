COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Some people who live in the Ivy Falls neighborhood said they’re worried about how a proposed multi-use facility on Columbia Road across from Patriots Park would impact them.

“Can’t stop growth, it’s not going to stop,” said Dennis Brooks, an Ivy Falls resident. “But, at least they could plan and make sure it doesn’t infringe on the residential people.”

The Columbia County Planning Commission met on January 5th to discuss the revision of the roughly 16-acre lot beside the neighborhood and the Patriots Ridge neighborhood, but it was postponed until February 2nd.

In the plan revision, the property owner and applicant requested the lot be developed for professional, commercial and apartment residential uses.

One of the main concerns of the people who live in Ivy Falls is privacy.

“In the past, they’ve let people come in and build and not put a buffer between the residential and the commercial, and to me that infringes on the rights of the people who live in the residential areas by doing that,” Brooks said.

Traffic is also a concern.

“I understand there’s going to be more traffic on Columbia Road,” Brooks said. “They’ll probably end up eventually having to widen it soon, just like they are Lewiston road right now, but I know that’d be in the future.”

Neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera also said they have concerns with the potential apartment complex, and its impact on the growth of the area.

“We’d still like to stay a neighborhood, and when you got businesses right on top of you, it kind of ruins the atmosphere of the neighborhood if you don’t have a buffer between you and the commercial buildings,” Brooks said. “As long as they leave a buffer of trees, or something to where you can’t see the buildings, that would be fine.”

We reached out to the property owner and commissioners for comment, but they weren’t available at the time.