It’s World Down Syndrome Day

(CNN) – Celebrate Trisomy 21 – better known as Down syndrome.

Every year on March 21st, the world recognizes the millions of special men, women, and children with Down syndrome.

Down syndrome is caused by a 3rd copy of the 21st chromosome, so the 21st day of the 3rd month is a fitting day to raise awareness.

The United Nations officially observed ‘World Down Syndrome Day’ starting in 2012.

Each year events and activities are held to showcase the important roles people with Down syndrome play in society.

This year some of those events might be canceled, but you can still support the mission.

Click here to learn more.

Latest Headlines: