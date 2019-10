NORTH AUGUSTA S.C. (WJBF) – The pumpkin patch at St. Bartholomew’s is open for business.

There’s about 6,000 pumpkins in stock and most of the money made is given back to charities in the community and around the world.

St. Bartholomew’s Pumpkin Patch is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday’s from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

