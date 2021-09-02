It’s the end for movie making at old LEC

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The curtain is coming down on a popular spot for Augusta movie makers.

While millions are enjoying The Suicide Squad, with its scenes filmed at the old Law Enforcement Center jail, the days of it serving as a movie set are over.

Demolition is now underway at the site.

Augusta’s film community asked for it to be saved but commissioners approved having it torn down instead.

“I find it ironic that at the same time we are demoing a building that was essence to movie making in Augusta that Savannah is Savannah is building a movie studio so best wishes to Savannah.”

The low bid for the demolition was one point five million dollars, the amount approved in the 2015 SPLOST referendum.

City officials say it will take nine months to tear down.