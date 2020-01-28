(CNN) – It’s been 34 years since the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded after takeoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Today marks the somber anniversary of that day — January 28th, 1986 when challenger lifted off and exploded 73 seconds into flight.
All seven crew members were killed, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.
The explosion was a result of a rocket booster failure which ignited the fuel tank.
Latest Headlines:
- Survey: 26 million Americans to wager on Super Bowl LIV
- It’s the 34th anniversary of the Challenger Space Shuttle tragedy
- Woman missing from Idaho found in Hawaii, will not tell police where her children are
- Lanes blocked at Peach Orchard Rd. intersection following crash
- Police: Handcuffed man shot and killed inside cruiser