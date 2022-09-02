EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina will receive millions of dollars from the federal government.

The compensation is a result of the presence of plutonium at SRS from the failed MOX project. Edgefield County could benefit greatly from that money with a new law enforcement center.

“It’s that kind of thing that keeps me awake at night,” Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

NewsChannel 6 got an inside look at the Edgefield County Detention Center.

The rooms appear outdated, and space is limited — including the kitchen.

“Literally the plumbing, the electrical, the walls of the detention center are literally failing,” Sheriff Rowland said. “Edgefield County has been given a pass for many, many, many years, and it’s come to an end.” he added.

A fix could come in the form of $18 million from the federal government.

“I worry about our staff here in the building, just as much as I worry about our road deputies,” the sheriff shared.

The new law enforcement complex on highway 25, outside of Edgefield, will house the sheriff’s office, expanded detention and 911 centers, and magistrate court.

Nearly 80 employees will be in the facility. “Being on the south side of town saves us time, going to our biggest call for service, which is in the southern part of the county,” he said.

Also, there’ll be more space for documents. “Our records are scattered out amongst the county buildings. We’ll have proper evidence handling. We’ll have proper medical care, we’ll have proper storage for the jail in the investigation divisions, things that we’ve never had here,” he recalled.

Once plans are finished, it should take about two years for construction to be complete.

“Having the latest technology in employee safety and security and inmate safety and security, it’ll protect the employee, it’ll protect the inmate. And the state-of-the-art building is going to protect the public. Simple as that.”