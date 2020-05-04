It’s Teach Appreciation Week!

(CNN) – It’s time to shine a light on the world of education it’s Teacher Appreciation Week!

Of course, 2020 is a different year with teachers doing most of their classwork with students online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crisis is causing teachers to take special steps like sending out art kits in the mail and doing drive-by visits to their students.

For families who would like to honor their teachers an artsy card or thank you video will work.

Teacher appreciation week lasts from May 4th to May 8th.

