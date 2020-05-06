It’s National Nurses Day!

(WJBF) – Today is National Nurses Day!

We salute the men and women who take care of us, even when it means putting their own lives at risk.

They’ve been described as angels of mercy and that description is has never been more true than it is today.

Across the country, health care workers are fighting an unseen enemy.

They’re risking their own health to try and help the victims of this deadly pandemic.

According to published reports, several nurses have even died as a result of the coronavirus.

I spoke with Doctor Phillip Coule, Chief Medical Officer at Augusta University Medical Center about the vital role nurses play in the health care industry every day.

Dr. Phillip Coule said, “I couldn’t be prouder of how our nurses do their job every day with the professionalism that they have, but particularly during these challenging times. I think everyone has seen the compassion

as well as the care that our nurses give on a daily basis. They didn’t flinch during this, even though it put them at somewhat of a risk.”

Mary said, Coming up later today, we’ll meet a woman who has devoted the last forty years of her life to nursing.

She’ll share some of her most heartbreaking and uplifting moments during the pandemic.

That’s today at noon.