It’s National Mammography Day

(CNN) – Friday, October 18th, 2019 is National Mammography Day.

It’s a part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is celebrated every year on the 3rd Friday in October.

The goal of the day is to remind women that Mammograms can often detect medical problems before there are physical symptoms or signs; and that early detection is the best defense against breast cancer.

It’s the most common cancer diagnosed in women.

You can mark the day by learning about mammography, or by setting up a visit with your doctor.

#nationalmammographyday