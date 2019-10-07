(CNN) – It’s time to dig through your closet: it’s National Consignment Day!

You can find some clothes you no longer wear, gathering dust in your wardrobe — and take them to a consignment shop.

The shop decides what they’re worth, puts them up for sale and when someone buys them, you both earn a profit.

It’s also a good day to buy some great clothes at a fraction of the cost of brand new at a consignment shop.

You can post to the social media hashtags “national consignment day” and “never throw away.”

The holiday, the 1st Monday in October each year, was created in 2017 by The Real-Real, an authenticated luxury consignment store.