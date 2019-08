(CNN) – Cat lovers around the world are celebrating International Cat Day Thursday.

International cat day was created by the International Fund for Animal Welfare back in 2002.

It’s a chance to honor our feline friends maybe by giving your cat an extra treat or cuddle…or perhaps just watching a funny cat video or sharing a cat meme.

Cats can have a positive impact on your health too.

Owning a cat has been shown to relieve stress, anxiety and depression, and improve mental health.