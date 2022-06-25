AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Thousands of people gathered downtown for the Pride parade.

After two years of waiting to shower the streets of downtown Augusta with Pride, the LGBTQ+ community did just that Saturday morning.

“So amazing to see so many people here, um, just supporting one another. It’s kind of like a big ‘ol family. It’s great, I’m loving it,” local citizen Stephanie Doyle-Thomas said.

From Reynolds street down Broad, various people and groups showed up to support their voice and presence.

“To see the atmosphere here and, you know, I think it was four years ago we finally [were] able to get married. So, it’s just an amazing feat to see everybody over the years and all those allies and supporters and everything that come out,” local citizen Braeden Michaelz said.

Despite the recent local tragedies the city has experienced, people still came out to celebrate one thing: that’s love.

“To see how many people are actually different– just like you– it’s, it’s great to see the differences in people and how many people support your differences” local citizen Liane Tiner said.

Some women say they stand firm in who they are, regardless of the Supreme Court’s recent decision on women’s rights.

“I was devastated whenever they overturned Roe v. Wade and it was just– to be here with all these women dressed like I’m dressed and dressed like their dressing, you know, just women supporting other women is just so empowering and was so amazing,” Doyle Thomas said.

After the parade, vendors, and people gathered throughout the Augusta Common for food and music.

People say the colors and energy lit up downtown.

“You won’t believe how much spirit I’ve seen through here. I have actually cried when I was seeing the parade ‘cause it’s just all the older people, it just,” Tiner smiled with joy.