“It’s going to be a huge impact for Edgefield county but also for the C.S.R.A region”…New investment brings 400+ jobs

Augusta- County and city leaders in Edgefield county say the decision by a Wisconsin based power company to locate here, is a big win for the community.



Will Williams, the director of the economic development partnership, in South Carolina says ,”It’s going to be a huge impact for edgefield county but also for the c.S.R.A region.”



450 new jobs are coming to the C.S.R.A- that’s thanks to a new investment from Generac power systems.



“This is a almost 7-year-old company, they’ve got a very strong track record they’re a fortune 1-thousand company that’s publicly traded, they’re going to pay very good benefits– very good wages and benefits,” said Williams.



The company is based in Wisconsin. It builds backup generators as well as engin and batter powered-tools and equipment.



County leaders say the new investment could catapult Edgefield county’s economic development.

“The payroll alone will put about 1.6 billion dollars back into the community overtime, and obviously for every one manufacturing job that is created we usually see 1-2 other jobs created in the community as some type of spin off whether it be at a convenient store or restaurant, so this has a very strong potential to be a game changer in Edgefield county,” said Williams.



Officials have been preparing for this game changer. The new investment will operate out of a vacant facility in Trenton, South Carolina.



Williams said, “for 20 years that industrial park has been there. City leaders had the vision to put that together, that building had a previous occupant and its been vacant for about 6 months and so they’ve been prepared.”



Plans call for the hiring process to be split over two years.

“225 in the first year ,and 225 in the second year and they will begin that hiring process early this summer,” said Williams.



There is no waiting when it comes to the new site, it should be open and operating by the end of this year. Openings are listed on the company’s website.