SANTA CLAUS, Ga (WJBF)- Once upon a time, in a land not so far away, there was a tiny town in Toombs County, Georgia called Santa Claus. It was started in 1941 by a jolly farmer named Calvin Greene.

“Originally it was Farmer Greene. He was the one who had a little pecan orchard and stand. And in order to bring…well he was trying to sell his pecans. That’s how the whole city started. He was trying to bring people in, so therefore he…what better place to call it than ‘Santa Claus?'” said the mayor of Santa Claus, Donita Bowen.

She wasn’t the only mayor of Santa Claus in her family. Her father was the third mayor of the town. She said many people don’t even know Santa Claus, Georgia exists.

“I know when I was living in Augusta and I worked in Aiken, I know my previous boss was like ‘So, where are you from?’ And I’m like ‘Santa Claus.’ And he was like, ‘No, really. Where are you from?’ and I’m like ‘Santa Claus.’ And he goes, ‘You’re kidding me.’ and I was like ‘No, I’m not. I’m from Santa Claus, Georgia.'”

Santa Claus is a small, but magical place with a city hall, a community center and a welcome center. People travel from all around to come and see the little town.

“I think a week or so ago, we had someone, I think they said from Finland. Someone from Liverpool, England. I had one a couple of weeks ago that was from Canada. So, all over the states. Even across the seas, somehow or another they find us,” Mayor Bowen said.

People send thousands of Christmas cards to Santa Claus every year, where the city secretary, Sue Grisham, works very hard to add a little something special to each and every one.

“We stamp their Christmas cards to send out to their friends and relatives. We don’t have a post office. Lots of people think we have a post office. We do not have a post office. We have a stamp that I stamp on the card, that has the postage on it already, we have to have the stamps on it to go out to wherever you want it to go,” Grisham said.

City Hall is decorated for Christmas all year long and even the streets have festive names.

“I live on Reindeer Street. We have Noel, Sleigh, Dancer, Rudolph Way,” the mayor explained.

“My job, as I say I get to play in the middle of the street all the time, because it’s 25 December Drive. The office is in the middle of the street,” Grisham laughed.

Many children think Grisham is Mrs. Claus and she gets phone calls for Jolly old Saint Nick all the time.

“I have parents call me because the kids aren’t being good. Or parents calling to tell me their children are being very good. Or the little kids call to let me get their wish list.”

She even gets calls from teachers too.

“I had a teacher call me from Jacksonville who said she was a daycare. And she had 20 little kids. And she had me on speaker phone to let me tell…let them tell me what they wanted for Christmas. And they said ‘And so what does Miss Julie want?’ And they said ‘Tom Brady!’ and I said ‘Oh my gosh.'”

When you visit Santa Claus, you can spend some quiet time in its beautiful gardens and chapel.

And inside the town’s welcome center is a museum, where boys and girls can learn all about Santa Claus, Georgia. They can even take home a reminder of their visit.

You’ll see why the people of Santa Claus love to live there.

“Pretty much everybody knows everybody and gets along. It’s kind of that Mayberry RFD (rural free delivery) kind of feel,” Mayor Bowen said.

“I just love it. I love the excitement of Christmas. I love people. That’s a big help in my job. I love people. Because we have all kinds of people come in here,” exclaimed Grisham.

And before you leave Santa Claus, make sure to take a picture at the welcome sign or even get a selfie with an elfie.