AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — For months Melissa Kilgore said she lived with black mold at Spring House apartments.

” It’s been a nightmare ever since,” Kilgore said.

She’s had health issues resulting in piles of medical bills.

” Financially your medical bills are still coming in. You still have to go the doctor. I still have to take my daughter. I still have to take myself because we have to try to get better,” Kilgore said.

Kilgore said a code enforcement inspection deemed the apartment unsafe to live in and cited Spring House apartments on two violations.

” It wasn’t an accident. It was something they knew was there by not following code violations,” Kilgore said.

The inspection found an improperly installed air duct was creating moisture that Kilgore believes led to her breathing in black mold from her AC unit.

” Black mold just doesn’t appear overnight. It’s something that continues to grow. Other molds grow with it, and it just becomes a perfect storm.”

Kilgore said now she wants the owners of Spring House apartments to be held accountable.

“This isn’t right. I would be held responsible if I did something like this so what makes these investors and landlords any different? Their bank account? I just want someone to change this,” Kilgore said.

Spring House management declined to comment.

Kilgore is seeking legal action against the company that owns Spring House.