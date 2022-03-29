AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – If you’re at one or both of the golf tournaments this week, you may notice a lot of pollen in the air. That means a lot of people will suffer from allergies.

“My nose gets really runny,” said Kennedi Shepherd



“It’ll cause me to sneeze a lot, teary-eyed,” said Logan Morrison.



“Sore throat, definetely itchy eyes,” said Ryan Flowers.



Just a few symptoms that people experience during allergy season.



“I wish it wasn’t annoying, but it’s spring time and things have to get blooming and unfortunately that has to affect us, people like us,” said Shephard.



But Dr. William Dolan from the Children’s Hospital of Georgia says there are ways to get through this allergy season without it having much of an impact on you.



He says, “If you know that every year you have trouble with allergies. Start your medicines before the pollen season.”



Dr. Dolan says that allergy season starts the last week of January.



Dr. Dolan says, “If you start getting worse that last week of January, maybe the first week in January be sure you have your medicines and then the second week in January start them, before you even get sick.”



While we are experiencing high pollen levels Dr. Dolan says what we’re seeing on cars is pine pollen.



“Which is weak. Right now we don’t know how intense the grass pollen is going to be or the weed pollen,” he said.



And that’s when allergies may get a little more severe — even life-threatening.



“Pollen allergies can affect the lungs and that can be very severe in people with asthma,” said Dr. Dolan.



Kennedi Shepherd has asthma and she says sometimes she’s unable to breathe from the pollen.



“It doesn’t feel good at all and I have to take allergy medications, like use my inhaler a lot granted my asthma has gotten better but it’s just really really hard to breathe,” she said.



Dr. Dolan, says the best advice he can give is to get tested by an allergist to see how different types of pollen affect you and from there, an allergist can tell you how to best treat it.