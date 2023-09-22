AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Happening in Augusta this weekend, another huge annual event. The 2023 “Ironman 70.3 Triathlon” is back and could impact your drive on Sunday if you are heading downtown.

This is a three part sporting event, hosted by the Augusta Sports Council, that will test some of the best athletes from both the CSRA and across the world. Around 2,200 athletes will be in town this weekend to compete in this year’s Ironman race.

The athletes will begin early on Sunday with a 1.2 mile swim down the Savannah River beginning at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater and ending at the 5th Street Marina.

From there they will hop on their bikes and ride 56 miles through South Augusta, before moving into a 13.1 mile run through Downtown Augusta.

Besides road closures, people can expect to see a lot of law enforcement along the courses to make sure the athletes and the people watching stay safe.

Troy Fitzgerald, the director of the event, told us these athletes prepare all year for the Ironman triathlon.

“Typically a tri-athlete will break up their day. Into like…today is my bike day, this is my run day. Sometimes they’ll do a little mini sprint and try to work on their transition and do little intervals of everything in between,” he said.

This event brings tens of thousands of people to Augusta every year and one downtown business owner said it’s great for business.

“Yeah, the bigger weekends are always better. But we’ve been steadily climbing, you know, which is good. But yeah, any Ironman, Arts in the Heart, the IT conference that they’ve been having every year, it works- it’s great for us,” said Sonnie Sanders, Downtown Smoke Shop Manager.

The Ironman Triathlon starts at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater in North Augusta on Sunday at 7 a.m.

There will be a LOT of roads closed across Downtown and South Augusta on Sunday from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following areas will be designated no parking areas from 4:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. September 24.

Broad Street from East Boundary to 13 th Street, including center parking bays.

Street, including center parking bays. Reynolds Street from East Boundary to Bay Street.

8th Street from Reynolds Street to Broad Street.

Bike Course Affected Roads:

Reynolds St

Greene St 7:20-10:15

5th St- 7:20-10:15

Gordon Hwy- 7:20-10:30

Gordon Hwy Flyover- 7:20-10:30

Mike Padgett- 7:20-1:00

Old Waynesboro- 7:30-11:45

McDade- 7:40-11:15

Brown- 7:45-11:20

McCombs- 8:00-12:00

Broome- 8:00-12:00

Hephzibah McBean- 8:10-12:15

Horseshoe8:15-12:45

4-H Club8:30-1:10

Doug Bernard to Gordon Hwy- 8:30-2:00

Gordon Hwy and Taylor- 9:00-2:05

Taylor and 4th- 9:00-2:05

Watkins and East Boundary- 9:05-2:10

Sand Bar Ferry- 9:05-2:15

Run Course Affected Roads: