AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- One of the largest triathlon in the country is back in Augusta.

Starting Friday, thousands of athletes will participate in the Ironman 70.3 race. For 14 years, Augusta has been the host of this fun and competitive event—attracting many to the Garden City.

“there’s a lot that goes into it have a great partners amazing volunteers that help us put on the race and we couldn’t do it without the help of the Augusta sports Council they are very very involved and we couldn’t do it without them” said Troy Fitzgerald, Ironman 70.3 Augusta director.

Throughout the weekend people will get the chance to join in on a bike race, mile run, and swimming in the Savannah River. The Augusta Sports Council says they’re expecting a big turnout this year.

“It’s obviously what we do here at the sports in Augusta destination this is the perfect example of how we promote what we have a as a community services that we can provide and then how that you know how that’s attractive to an event owner like Iron Man” said Michelle Pippin, CEO of Augusta Sports Council

And athletes get a break, after all their hard work.

“we do have a local program called I am local a unique program to promote local businesses that are offering discounts to our athletes as well as who are volunteers which majority are local” said Pippin.

Of course road closures will happen throughout downtown Augusta for the race—but it wont stop others from getting to their destination.

Visit the Ironman 70.3 Augusta website for more information.