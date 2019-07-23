Investigators looking for man who used debit cards with stolen numbers at North Augusta Wal-Mart

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is searching for the man who they say could have used debit cards with stolen numbers to make purchases at Walmart.

Authorities say the incident happened on Saturday, July 6. We’re told the suspect entered the store at 1201 Knox Avenue and purchased three $50 Visa gift cards each using multiple fake credit/debit cards.

The suspect is seen on camera swiping cards multiple times until the transaction is approved. When one card is declined, he would swipe other cards until the transaction goes through. “It is believed that the suspect is using forged debit cards with stolen numbers from at least two victims that filed reports so far,” according to Criminal Investigations Detective Chris Lind.

If you have any information, contact your local police.