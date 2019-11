AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) --- Those who keep us safe have had two jobs to do since Investigator Cecil Ridley was murdered: they've had to keep going to their jobs, and somehow figure out a way to cope with this.

On the outside, things seem the same: the patrol cars, the uniforms, and the officers you see on the streets. Everything looks the same as it did before they lost one of their own. But on the inside, these men and women are trying to get through an adamant time.