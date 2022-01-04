Investigation underway in Graniteville after man found dead from gunshot

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday morning, Aiken County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 213 Ascauga Lake Road for a well being check.

The homeowner told deputies that his tenant was not coming to the door, nor has he heard from him.

When deputies went inside the home, they found a deceased Hispanic male lying on the floor near the door with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim’s name has not been released.

Investigators from ACSO, Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Coroner are continuing this active death investigation.

If anyone has any information, they’re encourage them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

This is a developing story.