Investigation underway after a shooting at an Augusta intersection

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Sunday evening, May 2nd, Richmond County Deputies responded to the intersection of Eve Street and Fenwick in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived on the scene around 11:30 p.m., they found a man had been shot at least once.

That victim was transported to A.U.M.C. with what are reported to be life-threatening injuries.

The RCSO is searching for 20-year old Nigel Scott for Aggravated Assault in reference to this incident.

Scott is known to frequent South Carolina and the Harrisburg Neighborhood and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about the incident in question of the whereabouts of Nigel Scott, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

This is a developing story.